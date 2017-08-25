TV News Roundup: TLC Renews ‘Who Do You Think You Are’

In today’s roundup, “Who Do You Think You Are” is back for another season, and both Starz and Syfy announce their upcoming slate of programming.

RENEWALS

TLC has renewed “Who Do You Think You Are?” for a new season premiering in spring 2018. Executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series follows celebrities as they trace their own family trees. Through the journey of self-discovery, they learn the truth about family secrets, discover revelations, and make connections with the lives of their ancestors.

DATES

Starz has acquired a slate of new documentaries to air monthly on Mondays beginning this fall. Topics range from climate change to giants, and hikers to food waste. The first to air will be “The Age of Consequences” from director Jared P. Scott, which premieres Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. Following programming includes “3 Hikers'” on Oct. 9, “All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone” on Nov. 6, “Woman on Fire” on Nov. 27, “Tickling Giants” on Dec. 18, “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” and “The Family” to come in 2018.

Syfy announced their upcoming fall and winter schedule, including the premiere of “Happy!” on Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. The series, which stars Christopher Meloni and features the voice of Patton Oswalt, is based on the graphic novel of the same name. The network’s schedule follows with “Channel Zero: No-End House” premiering Sept. 20 at 10 p.m., “Con Man” airing Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., “Z Nation” on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m., “Van Helsing” on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m., “Ghost Wars” on Oct. 5 at 10 p.m., “Superstition” on Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. The spinoff series “Game Face” continues to air Tuesdays at 9 p.m.