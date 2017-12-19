T.J. Miller Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

T.J. Miller, who starred in “Silicon Valley” and “The Emoji Movie,” is strongly denying a report in the Daily Beast accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman when he was in college.

In the article, a woman — who asked to remain anonymous — said that Miller became violent with her during a sexual encounter back in 2001. “We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she told the Daily Beast. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised.”

In a joint statement provided to Variety, Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, deny the accusations and the woman’s version of events. “We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations,” wrote the Millers. “She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us).”

They continued, “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

According to the Daily Beast, the alleged assault occurred when they were all students at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and members of a comedy troupe called ReceSs. Miller was dating Gorney at the time, but when she went abroad, he began a relationship with the accuser that turned violent, says the report. The victim didn’t go to the police, but did report the incident to the university’s student court, which “resolved” the issue, according to the Daily Beast.

The Millers, who are now married, contend that these accusations are retribution for asking her to leave the comedy troupe.

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ & ‘I’m going to ruin him.’

“We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced).

“We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye.

“She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public.

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.

“We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda.

“We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real.

“We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”