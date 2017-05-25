TJ Miller to Exit ‘Silicon Valley’ Ahead of Season 5

TJ Miller will not be returning for the fifth season of “Silicon Valley” on HBO, Variety has confirmed.

“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” HBO said in a statement. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

Miller has been on the show since Season 1, playing Erlich Bachman, an extremely arrogant entrepreneur. Miller also currently stars in Comedy Central’s “The Gorburger Show.” On the film side, he appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in the immensely popular R-rated superhero film “Deadpool” as Weasel, a role he will reprise in the film’s upcoming sequel. He will also provide a voice in Sony’s “Emoji Movie”–for which he parasailed into the Cannes film festival to promote–and play a part in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” among several other upcoming film roles.

The news comes on the heels of HBO renewing “Silicon Valley” for its fifth season. Currently in its fourth season, the series has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and won two. The series, about a startup set in the cradle of the tech industry, stars Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer. Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky, the series is executive produced by Judge, Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg, and Tom Lassally.

