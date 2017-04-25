DC Entertainment Launching Digital Service in 2018 With ‘Titans’ Series

DC Entertainment is launching their own digital service, which will kick off in 2018 with a “Titans” series, Variety has learned.

The digital content hub is being set up with Warner Bros. Television. The platform will deliver “an immersive experience designed just for DC fans.”

In addition to greenlighting “Titans,” the digital service will also host Warner Bros. Animation’s “Young Justice: Outsiders,” the third season of “Young Justice,” which aired on Cartoon Network for its first two seasons.

The live-action “Titans” series “Titans” follows a group of young soon-to-be super heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. The action-packed series revolves around Dick Grayson who emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others. The show will be written by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, who will also executive produce with Sarah Schechter. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions are producing with Warner Bros. TV.

A “Titans” series from DC has been long-in-the-works, but has struggled to find a network home. TNT was previously developing “Titans,” but then scrapped plans to move forward with the show.

“Young Justice: Outsiders” follows the teenage Super Heroes of the DC Universe who come of age in an animated world of super-powers, super villains and super secrets. In the new third season, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.

“Young Justice” hails from executive producers Sam Register, Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman. Phil Bourassa is the series’ art director. Warner Bros. Animation produces.

 

    1. Adam Poole says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

      it’s just a way to lock shows behind a pay wall.. or another pay wall that is since we have to pay for internet service which is already expensive. no one but rich people will pay while the rest of us watch the dvds if they get made or illegally online.. which wouldn’t have to happen if companies weren’t greedy

