Tina Fey Delivers Takedown of President Trump, White Supremacists on ‘Weekend Update’ (Watch)

Tina Fey turned up on Thursday’s edition of “Saturday Night Live’s” special summer “Weekend Update” episode to deliver a biting commentary on the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend and President Donald Trump’s response.

Fey encouraged anguished Americans to engage in “sheetcaking,” or the process of binge eating a sheet cake with an American flag design on the icing. Fey told viewers that she graduated from the University of Virginia, which is in Charlottesville, in 1992. She wore a gray sweatshirt emblazoned with the university’s logo.

“It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend on Charlottesville,” Fey said of the white supremacists rally held on Friday and Saturday. The melee among protesters and counter-protester on Saturday left a 32-year-old woman dead.

Fey’s history with the city clearly animated her performance opposite “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. Fey anchored “Weekend Update” for most of her 1998-2006 tenure on “SNL” as a writer and performer. During her roughly five-minute segment, Fey spoke with bits of cake flying out of her mouth. She told Jost that “sheetcaking” is a “grassroots movement — most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

Here are some of Fey’s best zingers: