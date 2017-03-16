Amazon’s upcoming original series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has cast Timothy Hutton, Variety has learned. The “American Crime” star will have a recurring guest star role as Singer, who serves as Deputy Director of Operations.

Hutton has been a mainstay of ABC’s critically beloved anthology series “American Crime,” now airing its third season on the broadcast network.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. Set to executive produce are “Lost” and “Bates Motel” mastermind Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland (“Almost Human”), who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed. The series follows Ryan (Krasinski) as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

“Jack Ryan” is a co-production with Paramount Television. Other executive producers are Krasinski, Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form, as well as Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, along with Mace Neufeld, Morten Tyldum and Daniel Sackheim. Lindsey Springer serves as co-executive producer.

Hutton is repped by WME, Untitled and Jackoway Tyerman.