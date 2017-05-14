NBC Chiefs Talk Schedule Stability, ‘Timeless’ Reversal, ‘Will & Grace’ Future, Dealmaking Dynamics

NBC’s volume of new series orders for the 2017-18 season has dropped considerably compared to the past few years. NBC has ordered four new dramas and two comedies for the coming campaign — and that’s just fine by NBC leaders.

“For us going into (planning) for this season we just knew that with all the shows beginning to stick in a big way we knew we were not having great needs,” NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said Sunday on a conference call with reporters. “Two years ago we made 20 or 22 pilots. This year we made 12. It wasn’t like we looked at 10 pilots and said, ‘Oh my god, we’re in trouble. We backed into this level of development very strategically. We couldn’t be happier with our development.”

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke added that NBC’s ratio of pilots to series orders was strong. “We did six drama pilots and picked up four. We knew going in we would probably only pick up four,” Salke said.

NBC is emphasizing stability in the fall with only two new dramas joining the schedule along with the revival of “Will & Grace.” The decline in new series orders coincided with renewals for some marginal performers including the freshman comedy “Great News” and sophomore drama “Blindspot.” The biggest surprise of the bunch, of course, was “Timeless,” the first-year fantasy drama that was canceled last Wednesday but un-canceled by Saturday morning.

The lower volume of new scripted series orders across the board for the Big Four networks is seen an indication of belt-tightening amid an uncertain forecast for the ad market this year. It’s also likely a response to the Peak TV dynamic of a talent pool stretched thin and concerns that good shows are getting lost in the tidal wave of programming, even those on the networks that remain TV’s biggest platform.

Greenblatt said NBC’s renewal decisions were driven by the quality of the shows and the effort to stretch its original programming budget across a year-round schedule.

“We picked up more returning shows because they’re good. We didn’t want to throw them out the door for new shows,” Greenblatt said. “It’s causing this great cascading effect of having so many more original hours and half-hours that can span a 52-week schedule.”

The decision to reverse course on “Timeless” came after Greenblatt and Salke saw the level of “Save This Show” outcry from fans after news of the cancellation of the time travel drama from Sony Pictures TV and showrunners Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke. The deal reached calls for 10 episodes, with the show likely returning in spring or summer.

Salke joked that there was no great back story to the decision. “We love the show, we just said let’s figure out a way to bring it back,” she said. “We proposed something, they accepted and 40 minutes later Shawn and Eric were tweeting about it,” she said.

The NBC execs were grilled about the reports from many quarters in the past two weeks that the network has been aggressive in seeking to trim license fees and gain ownership or backend participation in new and returning shows from outside studios. All of the new series NBC has ordered to date come from its Universal Television unit.

Greenblatt would not comment on specific deal points but stressed that business considerations do not trump creative decisions. He pointed to “This Is Us” as a prime example — the valuable hit hails from 20th Century Fox TV.

“We’re looking for the best shows to put on the schedule,” he said. “We put blinders on in the scheduling room. We just happened to pick up all of our new shows from Universal Television, which is simultaneously going through its own growth spurt.” To buttress his point, Greenblatt added: “What an idiot we would be to pass on a great show from an outside supplier.”

More to come