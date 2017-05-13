‘Timeless’ Scores Season 2 Order at NBC After Cancellation

“Timeless” has been renewed for a second season at NBC just days after the network canceled the drama series.

Executive producer Eric Kripke shared the news with fans on Twitter, writing, “The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously. Airs next summer.” However, Kripke followed that tweet up with another noting that the summer air date is not yet final, but a new season of the show will air in 2018.

The series begins with mysterious criminal Flynn stealing a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. A team comprised of scientist Rufus, solider Wyatt, and historian Lucy must then use the machine’s prototype to travel back in time to critical events and undo the damage Flynn has done.

The series stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. Shawn Ryan and Kripke are the co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman also executive produce. “Timeless” is a production of Sony Pictures Television, Davis Entertainment, MiddKid Productions and Kripke Enterprises.

The network recently canceled freshman shows “The Blacklist: Redemption,” “Emerald City,” and “Powerless.” Thus far, NBC has also renewed “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “Taken,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (for two seasons), “Great News,” and “The Good Place.”

On the pilot side, NBC has ordered single-camera comedy “Champions” from Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, “A.P. Bio” from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, “Rise” from Jason Katims, virtual reality thriller “Reverie,” and military drama “The Brave” (formerly “For God and Country”).

All of the new shows NBC has ordered this season hail from Universal Television.