“Timeless” is staging a reunion between “Supernatural” star Misha Collins and creator Eric Kripke.

Collins is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of the NBC action-adventure drama, which will air on Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. He will portray historical figure Eliot Ness.

In the episode, titled “Public Enemy No. 1,” when Flynn (Goran Višnjić) travels to 1931 Chicago to partner with history’s most infamous gangster, Al Capone (Cameron Gharaee), the central characters (played by Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett) follow him and ally with the only man who can bring Capone down, Eliot Ness (Collins), the leader of the famous Untouchables.

“When the Eliot Ness character first came up, I immediately thought of Misha, and I’m so thrilled to be working with him again,” said executive producer and co-creator Eric Kripke. “Misha brings his charisma, his talent — and frankly, all of his angelic qualities to the role.”

On “Supernatural,” Collins plays the angel Castiel. He first appeared in the fourth season and has starred on the series ever since. The CW hit is currently in the midst of Season 12 and was just renewed for a thirteenth season.

Kripke created “Timeless” with Shawn Ryan. Prior to the NBC series, Kripke created “Supernatural,” which he departed after the fifth season.

Collins is repped by UTA and Management 360.