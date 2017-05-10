‘Timeless’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

“Timeless” has been canceled at NBC after just one season, Variety has learned.

The series began when mysterious criminal Flynn stole a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. A team comprised of scientist Rufus, solider Wyatt, and historian Lucy must then use the machine’s prototype to travel back in time to critical events and undo the damage Flynn has done.

The series starred Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke were the co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman also executive produced. “Timeless” was a production of Sony Pictures Television, Davis Entertainment, MiddKid Productions and Kripke Enterprises.

The series started off well in the ratings, debuting to a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers back in October. However, the series lost significant viewership during its freshman run, ending the season with a per episode average of a 1.1 and 4.6 million viewers.

