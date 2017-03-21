The Anne Frank Center of Mutual Respect released a statement on Sunday taking offense to a comparison that Tim Allen made on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” comparing being a Republican in Hollywood to Nazi Germany.

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” Allen told Kimmel when asked on Friday night’s show about attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration. “You can get beat up. If you don’t believe what everybody believes this is like ’30s Germany.”

To Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center, the glib comparison was no laughing matter.

“Tim, have you lost your mind?” Goldstein wrote. “No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s — the world’s most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.”

He added, “Sorry, Tim, that’s just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role. It’s time for you to leave your bubble to apologize to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis.”

The organization called Allen’s comment “deeply offensive” and asked him to apologize.

The organization called Allen's comment "deeply offensive" and asked him to apologize.