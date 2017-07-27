TIffany Haddish Clears Up Controversial Bill Cosby Comments: ‘What I Said Was a Joke’

Tiffany Haddish is having a moment.

The breakout star of “Girls Trip,” Haddish seems to have popped into the pop culture stratosphere in record time with a hit movie in theaters, a viral interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” an upcoming Showtime stand-up special, and a starring role as Tracy Morgan’s ex-wife in his new TBS series, “The Last O.G.”

But with success, comes attention — and sometimes negative attention.

Last week, Haddish hit a bump on the road to stardom when she said in an interview that she wants to work with Bill Cosby. And since, the internet has been on the attack.

“Bill Cosby — I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn,” Haddish said to the Los Angeles Times when asked who she’d like to work with. “But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

On Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Haddish was on hand to promote “The Last O.G.” when she was asked by a reporter about her Cosby comments.

“What I said was a joke,” Haddish said on the TCA panel. Responding to the reporter, she continued, “I don’t know if you’ve ever been interviewed before. You do 27 interviews and you’re supposed to be humorous all that time. You’re gonna say some bad jokes. You’re gonna come up with a few not-good jokes. I was trying to make it seem like I’m not afraid to do anything. I’m not afraid of any kind of job, I’m not afraid to play any kind of role, as long as it doesn’t compromise my morals.”

Haddish referenced her podcast with Neal Brennan in which she spoke candidly about her tough upbringing, telling the press if they’ve listened to that podcast, they know she’s “been through things. I’ve been victimized.”

“I don’t agree with what he did,” she continued, “but at the end of the day, I’m not afraid of the big bad wolf. That’s what I was trying to say and I was trying to say it in a humorous way.”

Earlier during the “Last O.G.” panel, sitting next to Morgan, a different reporter jokingly asked if Haddish’s TBS co-stars have started to treat her differently, now that she’s a “big movie star.”

“They treat me the same. I hang out with them all the same. It’s no difference. Same old Tiff,” she said. “I mean, my bank account don’t show movie star yet. I’m waiting on that. They say nine months. I’m like, it’s like a baby. I’m waiting for the delivery!”

“I feel like a foster kid that’s been in the system for a long time,” she continued, “and then at 16 somebody adopted them and said, ‘You can go to college and you ain’t got to pay no student loans.’ I feel happy. I feel accepted after all these years of blood, sweat, and tears. She ready!”