TV News Roundup: Tia Mowry, Ed Begley Jr. Set to Recur on CBS’ ‘Me, Myself & I’

In today’s roundup, “Me, Myself & I” adds recurring cast members, and Amazon announced the premiere date of “Lore.”

CASTING

Ed Begley, Jr., and Tia Mowry are joining the cast of “Me, Myself & I” on a recurring basis in Season 1. Begley Jr. will play Governor Justin, the future version of Alex Riley’s stepbrother. In 1991, Justin (Christopher Richards) is constantly coming up with half-baked schemes that end in failure. Fifty-one years later, he’s the Governor of California. Mowry will play Wendy, the wife of Darryl (Jaleel White). Wendy relates to present-day Alex Riley’s (Bobby Moynihan) frustration over missing out on his daughter’s formative experiences. The series stars Moynihan in a comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in present day, and at age 65 in 2042. “Me, Myself & I” premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

DATES

“The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story” is debuting Oct. 20 on Netflix. The biographical series follows Mexican actress Kate del Castillo in a three-part series that uses exclusive footage to tell her side of the story of what led to her and Sean Penn meeting with the one of the world’s most notorious drug lords.

Season 3 of “Little Johnstons” is airing Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. on TLC. The new season continues to follow the little family, giving viewers a look into their daily lives. In the premiere episode, the family gears up for a joint birthday party for oldest son Jonah and daughter Elizabeth. Later in the season, Amber tries to lead everyone into a drastically healthier lifestyle, while Trent and Amber consider getting tattoos, and Anna prepares to get her driver’s license.

Amazon announced its original series “Lore” will premiere Friday, Oct. 13.. Based on the podcast of the same name, the anthology series presents frightening and disturbing tales based on real people and events that have led to our modern-day myths and legends. Featuring Robert Patrick, Kristen Bauer van Straten, Adam Goldberg, Holland Roden, Colm Feore, and Campbell Scott, “Lore” combines documentary footage, narration, historical mixed media, and cinematic scenes to bring true stories to life. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gale Anne Hurd, Brett-Patrick Jenkins, Glen Morgan, Jon Halperin, and Mark Mannucci all executive produce.

FIRST LOOKS

USA Network released a first look of “Damnation,” which is set to premiere October 2017. The saga depicts the secret history of the 1930s American heartland. The pilot introduces Seth Davenport, a man masquerading as a small town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-flown insurrection against the status quo. Focused on his mission, he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green) to stop the uprising by any means necessary. Unknown to those around them, the two already share a secret bloody past. Watch the clip below:

DEVELOPMENT

Fox has given a put pilot order to “Nightfall.” The one-hour drama would follow a New York City anti-crime unit headed by a charismatic, often unpredictable detective who works the midnight shift, dealing with all the dangerous and insane things that occur between the hours of 10PM and 6AM. Sheldon Turner will serve as executive producer and writer, with Jennifer Klein and Howard Gordon also executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Turner and Klein’s Vendetta Productions and Gordon’s Teakwood Lane Productions. Vendetta is currently set up under an overall deal at 20th TV. Deadline first reported this news.

PROGRAMMING

Comcast’s Xfinity is partnering with Starz to provide Xfinity TV customers access to every previous season of “Outlander” between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, regardless of their subscription. Additionally, viewers can access “Outlander” content, including behind-the-scenes footage ahead of new episodes, set tours, and clips with the cast. Season 3 of “Outlander” premieres on Sept. 10.

Carnival Corporation announced its series have been extended for a second season on ABC and NBC. Season 2 of “The Voyager with Josh Garcia” premieres on NBC stations beginning Saturday, Sept. 20, while “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin” and “Vacation Creation” make their Season 2 debut on ABC stations Saturday, Oct. 7.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy announced a second group of presenters for the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, hosted on Sept. 9 and 10. The presenters for Saturday include Jenna Dewan Tatum, Rachel Bloom, T Bone Burnett, LL Cool J, Bill Nye, Rachel Osterbach, and John Tucker. Sunday’s presenters include Ann Dowd, Jermaine Fowler, Kathryn Hahn, Brian Tyree Henry, John Michael Higgins, Gerald McRaney, Jason Ritter, Reid Scott, and Courtney B. Vance. The 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 5 p.m. PT each evening. FXX will broadcast the awards on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.