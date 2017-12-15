TV Ratings: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Sinks

“ ” on NBC was down significantly from last week and posted some of its lowest numbers of this season, according to Nielsen data.

The game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts drew a 7.4 rating in metered market households, down from the 10.2 drawn by last week’s game for a 27 percent decrease. That is also down significantly from the comparable game last year, which drew a 10.1 metered market household rating. This week’s game is also currently averaging a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers, though those numbers are subject to adjustment later today.

On CBS, the fall finale of “The Big Bang Theory” (2.6, 13.6 million) was approximately even with last week. “Young Sheldon” (2.0, 11.6 million) was down slightly in the demo, while “Mom” (1.4, 8.7 million) and “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.6 million) were even. “SWAT” (1.0, 6.4 million) ticked up in the demo.

ABC aired the special ” Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” which drew a 1.4 and 5.7 million viewers. The special “Disney Prep & Landing” drew a 1.1 and 4.2 million. “The Great American Baking Show” would have aired Thursday night but the show was pulled off the schedule on Wednesday. Repeats of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” aired in its place.

On Fox, “Showtime at the Apollo” drew a 0.7 and 3.2 million viewers. “Taraji’s White Hot Holidays” drewa a 0.7 and 2.8 million.

The CW aired “The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” which drew a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers.