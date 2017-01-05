In today’s TV news roundup, TruTV has renewed “Those Who Can’t” for a third season, Syfy’s pilot”The Haunted” has added new cast members, plus more…

RENEWALS

Fans of “Those Who Can’t“ will be happy to hear TruTV has renewed the show for a 13-episode third season. The show, starring executive producers Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy is set to premiere in late 2017. TruTV’s first scripted series centers on three troublesome and disrupting high school teachers at Smoot High and the school’s librarian, played by Maria Thayer.

Fuse has renewed its Gabriel Iglesias show for a third season. Now with the working title of “Fluffy’s Food Adventures,” the show will bring Fluffy and his comedian peers Martin Moreno, Rick Gutierrez, Alfred Robles, and G Reilly to Harlem, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans and Nashville to fill their stomachs with locals’ favorite grub. The show will premiere this summer. “I can’t wait to unveil what Fuse and I are cooking up for the next season on TV and the new digital series!” Iglesias commented.

DIGITAL

In addition to Fuse’s renewal of Iglesias’s show, the network is launching three digital series featuring Fluffy. All three short-form series will be exclusive to Fuse’s digital and social platforms and will air in advance of the on-air show’s premiere. One, titled “Fluffy Off the Menu,” will showcase different chefs teaching Fluffy the secrets to preparing signature dishes on their menus.

CASTING

Three new cast members will join Syfy‘s “The Haunted” as series regulars. Steve Kazee and David Alpay will play two of the four siblings in the Bradley family reunited after their parent’s death, slowly fixing their relationships with each other and navigating between the all too real ghosts from their pasts. DeVaughn Nixon will play a detective, investigating the mysterious circumstances around the deaths. Full Fathom Five’s James Frey and Todd Cohen will executive produce. Pilot writer Noga Landau, of “Tau” and “The Magicians,” will also co-executive produce.

FIRST LOOK

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” will take a drive with Kristen Wiig, alongside host Jerry Seinfeld, in its season nine premiere on Jan. 5 on Crackle. The new season, also featuring Bob Einstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Christoph Waltz, Lewis Black and Norm Macdonald will have six episodes in total.