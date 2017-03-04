When the drama and excitement of the Oscars, it’s easy to miss some of the other exciting things happening in the world of entertainment.

While Envelopegate dominated the headlines, an abundance of TV casting news hit the radar.

The comic book world rounded off the week with a slew of new casting announcements. Alexander Siddig has been cast as Ra’s Al Ghul on Fox‘s “Gotham.” Siddig is the latest actor to play the character on screen. Liam Neeson played the antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins,” and Matt Nable played the character throughout the third season of “Arrow” on the CW.

ABC’s “Marvel’s Inhumans” has cast its female lead, with “Graceland” star Serinda Swan as Black Bolt’s (Anson Mount) most trusted adviser, Medusa. The series has also cast “Lost” alum Ken Leung as Karnak, Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor.

In anticipation of its 24th season, new cast members of “Dancing with the Stars” were announced on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. The new dancers include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Charo, and “The A-Team” star Mr. T, among others. It was also announced that Mary Murphy will once again take her seat at the judge’s table this season, returning as judges Paula Abdul and Jason Derulo leave the show.

So, what about Barb, anyway? It was announced this week that Jessica Gunning will play the titular character in NBC‘s “What About Barb,” a series based on the 1991 film “What About Bob” starring Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss. Additionally, Leah Remini has been cast as Suzanne, Barb’s psychotherapist who attempts to cut ties with the overbearing Barb, but is unsuccessful and gains an annoying family member in the process.