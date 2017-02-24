“This Is Us” is coming to Austin. The next round of ATX Television Festival panels have been announced, and they include a “This Is Us” discussion, Lisa Kudrow’s “The Comeback,” and a “thirtysomething” reunion.

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke will join “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, executive producer Ken Olin, and stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore for a panel about the biggest success story of the 2016-17 TV season, which recently received a rare two-season renewal.

On the reunion side, “thirtysomething” cast members Ken Olin, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, and David Clennon — many of whom directed episodes of the series when it was on the air and have gone on to direct and produce several other series over the years — will be getting together to mark the 30th anniversary of the series.

Lisa Kudrow’s “The Comeback” is getting the reunion treatment as well. Co-creator, executive producer and star Lisa Kudrow, who earned an Emmy nod for her leading role as Valerie Cherish; co-creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King; cast member and executive producer Dan Bucatinsky; and cast member Laura Silverman will attend that panel. (Additional cast will be announced at a later date.)

First time panelist June Diane Raphael will participate in a script reading of her unproduced pilot “The Housewives,” co-written with Casey Wilson, along with a special guest cast. Raphael, who currently appears on “Grace and Frankie,” will also join the previously announced conversation with the creative team behind that show, featuring co-creator/executive producer Marta Kauffman, and producers Hannah KS Canter and Robbie Rowe Tollin from Okay Goodnight.

Fox will also screen two of the pilots it will have picked up at its upfronts in May.

The events announced Friday join an already full roster that include an “Alias” reunion, canceled-too-soon panels on “The Black Donnellys” and “The Middleman,” and more.

The ATX TV Festival will run from June 8-11 in Austin, Texas.