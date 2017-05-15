‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Trailer: The Pearsons Are Back (Watch)

The Pearsons are back.

NBC released a sneak peek of season 2 of their breakout hit “This Is Us” at their upfront presentation on Monday.

The season finale ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, as the couple at the center of the series — Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) — had an explosive argument which ended with Jack packing his bags and moving out.

Is this the beginning of the end for Jack and Rebecca? Or can this marriage be saved? “I think people will get some of the answers that they’re looking for and that perhaps didn’t come in the finale,” Moore told Variety recently. “They will be satiated by the first bit of season two.”

The drama received an early renewal of two additional seasons of 18 episodes each, which was announced in January at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour presentation. The show ranks as the top new network series of the season, and is considered a leading contender going into next month’s Emmy nominations.

Created by Dan Fogelman, “This Is Us” stars Ventimiglia, Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Ron Cephas Jones. Fogelman serves as showrunner alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who were elevated to the role for the second season.

“This Is Us” hails from 20th Century Fox Television.