‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Adds Sylvester Stallone in Guest Starring Role

Sylvester Stallone will appear in “This Is Us” Season 2, series showrunner Dan Fogelman revealed Thursday at the TCA summer press tour.

Stallone will appear in a guest starring role opposite Justin Hartley’s character as a co-star in his new film within the series. Stallone previously appeared with “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia in the 2006 film “Rocky Balboa,” though it is doubtful the two will share any screentime in the NBC series due to its multiple timelines.

“This Is Us” Season 1 was recently nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, including one for outstanding drama series. Its nomination in that category marks the first time a broadcast drama has been up for the award since 2011. In addition, series stars Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Ron Cephas Jones have all been nominated for their work on the show.

“We’re incredibly honored to have been given such broad recognition by the Academy — from shows to performers to technicians, the scope is staggering. It’s been an amazing year for broadcast television, including a return to the prestigious drama series category with ‘This Is Us,’ not to mention a record-breaking number of nominations for ‘SNL,’ which is the gift that keeps on giving 42 years in,” said NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt shortly after nominations were announced.

The series follows the lives of the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

Fogelman, Donald Todd, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce. “This Is Us” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

