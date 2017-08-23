‘This Is Us’ Season 2: Watch a Heartbreaking Scene From the Premiere

A new clip from NBC takes “This Is Us” viewers back to a familiar location — the hospital.

Before getting there, the three minute clip starts with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) telling Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that his wife isn’t totally on board with his adoption plans. He asks his mother about how she and her late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) decided to adopt him. With some prodding, she hesitantly admits, “It’s complicated.”

A flashback cuts to Jack and Rebecca looking at a newborn Randall in the hospital. Having just lost a triplet during childbirth, Rebecca confessed she initially said no to adopting. “But your father was so sure I was tired and I was grieving, and he just kept pushing me,” she recounted. “He was so determined that you were meant to be. Meant to be ours.”

Rebecca reflected back on her marriage and left her son with encouraging words. “Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves. And often times in our marriage, yes, it was your father,” she went on. “He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child, and that child became my life. he became you. “

“This Is Us” returns for Season 2 Sept. 26 on NBC.

Watch the full clip below: