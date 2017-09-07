NBC Reveals ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere Photos: Solo Jack, Teenage Big Three, Pensive Randall

NBC continues to tease the highly anticipated sophomore season of “This Is Us,” by releasing first-look photos from the premiere episode.

As Variety previously reported, the second season of the Peacock’s dramatic hit will pick up in the present day a few months after the events of the season finale, during the Big Three’s (Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown) 37th birthday. The photos released from that storyline in the episode thus far seem less-than-fully celebratory, though, as the siblings are not even all together for the occasion.

Three key photos focus on flashbacks, featuring a solitary Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in two and the teenage versions of The Big Three (Hannah Zeile, Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch) with their mother (Mandy Moore) at the movies in one.

Jack is notoriously absent from that family outing, a theme that the show has already explored in the first season when revealing just how hard his death hit his children. The second season will dig deeper into that, as series creator Dan Fogelman previously said, “I always talk about Jack’s death as this hinge upon which the family swings, and there’s a kind of before that and the after [of] that. And that’s very much what this season is about. It’s about that hinge, and that’s what we’re watching. There’s a lot of healing to be done.”

The second season premiere of “This Is Us,” entitled “A Father’s Advice,” will follow Jack and Rebecca dealing with the fallout from their first season finale fight over her performing in a band with an ex and his being unable to answer immediately when she asked why he loves her. It will also find Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) debating adopting another child, Kate taking the first step in pursuing a new passion, and Kevin balancing the demands of his career and relationship.

“This Is Us” season 2 premieres on NBC Sept. 26 at 9 p.m.