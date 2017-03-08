After a week off thanks to President Trump’s first Congressional address, NBC’s “This Is Us” returned in about as fine form as it gets. The penultimate episode of the family drama notched a near-high 2.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an impressive average audience of 11.04 million.

Lead-in “The Voice” continued to do that weird thing where it starts off a bit slow in the first half-hour but spikes in the second half-hour, coming in with a 2.6 in the demo (starting at a 2.4 and growing to a 2.8) and 11.5 million total viewers — perhaps of note, though, is that “This Is Us” officially pulls in a bigger 18-34 rating these days, with a 1.8 last night to a 1.5 for “The Voice.” A specially slotted “Chicago Justice,” perhaps in reaction to three episodes of the new series airing in a week’s span, lost a fair bit of its “This Is Us” lead-in but still garnered a respectable-for-10 o’clock 1.3 in the demo and 6.17 million viewers.

CBS came in with its usual Tuesday night fare. “NCIS” brought in a 1.6 in the demo and 14.06 million viewers. “Bull” stayed at a 1.4 and 10.33 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” drew a 1.1 and 8.93 million viewers.

ABC’s comedies ticked down slightly. “The Middle” drew a 1.4 in the demo and 6.1 million viewers. “American Housewife” matched with a 1.4 and 5.16 million viewers. “Fresh Off the Boat” ticked down to a 1.1 and 3.68 million viewers. “The Real O’Neals” held at a 0.9 and 2.89 million viewers. The premiere of “People Icons” drew an unpleasant 0.5 in the demo and 2.6 million viewers at 10 p.m.

Fox’s comedies were in repeats leading into a new “Bones,” which brought in a 0.7 and 2.85 million viewers.

Over on The CW, “The Flash” ticked down a bit from last week with a 0.9 and 2.49 million viewers, as did “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” with a 0.5 and 1.55 million viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.