NBC’s “This Is Us” will have its first season finale pushed back a week, and fans have Donald Trump to thank. Originally, the finale was supposed to air March 7. Now, the last chapter of the first installment of the Pearson family saga will air March 14 at 9/8c.

The reason for the “This Is Us” delay lies in the forthcoming first address of a joint session of Congress by new president Donald Trump, which networks will air on Tuesday, Feb. 28. While not technically the State of the Union address, the event is being given similar heft. President Obama delivered a similar address on Feb. 24, 2009. ABC had already adjusted its schedule to accommodate Trump’s speech, moving the second new installment of Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT rights chronicle “When We Rise.”

NBC has also shifted the premiere of John Lithgow comedy “Trial & Error,” a sort of “Making a Murderer” spoof, to keep the boost a post-“This Is Us” finale slot will convey upon it. The series will bow just after “This Is Us” ends on March 14.

The same strategy goes behind slotting a new episode of “Chicago Justice” behind the penultimate “This Is Us” episode on March 7 — the fourth Dick Wolf “Chicago” series will premiere as part of a crossover event on March 1, debut in its timeslot on March 5, and theoretically get a bit of a bump airing off-schedule on March 7.

For “This Is Us,” Dan Fogelman serves as writer and executive producer with Don Todd. Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak and directors Ken Olin, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra also executive produce. “This Is Us” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.