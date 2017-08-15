‘This Is Us’ Cast Members Earn $250K Bonuses From NBC, 20th Century Fox TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Money can cause family problems — but not for the cast of “This Is Us.”

Variety has learned exclusively that the core cast members — including Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia, among others — were recently rewarded with $250,000 cash bonuses from NBC and 20th Century Fox TV, the network and studio behind the hit family drama, in recognition of the show’s first season performance.

A ratings hit and a critical favorite, “This Is Us” has also emerged as the rare broadcast drama to have traction on the awards circuit, earning 10 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe nods, and a Writers Guild Award win for episodic drama for an episode penned by Vera Herbert.

Studios often reward the casts of successful shows with cars or expensive gifts. The cash forked over by NBC and 20th TV is a significant goodwill gesture. If the show keeps up its impressive ratings, the actors will likely be looking to renegotiate their contracts sooner rather than later. The bonuses could go a long way to smooth those negotiations.

NBC and 20th Century Fox TV declined to comment.

“This Is Us” earned a two-season pickup back in January, an unprecedented move that reflected its importance to the network. The drama in Season 1 averaged a 2.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 9.5 million total viewers in live-plus-same-day ratings.

“This Is Us,” created by Dan Fogelman, tells the story of a family ensemble, jumping back and forth through time. Fogelman serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who were elevated to co-showrunners for season two. Jon Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Jess Rosenthal, and Charlie Gogolak also executive produce.