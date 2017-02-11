Liz Meriwether has found her next new girl.

Bridgit Mendler has nabbed the lead role in “Thin Ice,” the Fox comedy pilot that hails from “New Girl” creator, Meriwether. Isiah Whitlock has also been cast as a series regular.

“Thin Ice” centers on a woman who reclaims her dreams when she finds herself at the end of the earth — in Antarctica — surrounded by a group of brilliant misfits.

Mender will play the central female lead, Lou, who is described as messy and directionless. A receptionist at the National Science Foundation in Virginia, she’s not giving up on her dreams so easily, so she jumps at the chance to go to Antarctica for a new job that may re-ignite for passion for science.

Whitlock will play Bill, a geologist in the Antarctic research team in Antarctica, who is a little intimidating and has no patience for idiots.

“Thin Ice” was put on the fast-track for the 2017-2018 television season, landing a hefty pilot production commitment right around the holidays last year. The comedy marks Meriwether’s first development project since debuting “New Girl,” which is currently in its sixth season at Fox and has net yet been renewed for a seventh season.

Meriwether co-wrote the pilot script with Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer. She will serve as executive producer with “New Girl’s” Katherine Pope, Macdonald and Grimmer will serve as co-executive producers. James Ponsoldt is directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television is the studio.

A former Disney star, Mendler is currently recurring on “Nashville,” which moved to CMT for its fifth season. Prior, she starred on NBC’s comedy “Undateable.” She rose to fame with her own Disney Channel show, “Good Luck Charlie,” which ran for four seasons, and before that, recurred on “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Whitlock’s is known for “The Wire” and “Veep.” He will next be in TV miniseries “The Mist.” His other credits include “Atlanta,” “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Pete’s Dragon,” “Cedar Rapids” and Chi-Raq.”

Mendler is repped by Gersh and attorney Patti Felker and Chris Abramson. Whitlock is repped by Liebman Entertainment, CornerStone Talent Agency and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.