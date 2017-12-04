Communications Chief Theano Apostolou Exits Starz

Theano Apostolou is stepping down from her role as executive vice president of communications for Starz. She leaves the premium service after seven years as its top communications executive.

“Theano has played an integral role in making Starz a global entertainment company,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said. “Her creativity and passionate commitment to our success was a driving force in our evolution. Everyone at Starz thanks her and wishes her the best in this next step of her life.”

Apostolou was one of Albrecht’s first executive hires after he joined the premium service in 2010. She previously served as senior VP of publicity for AMC. During her time at Starz, the premium service was spun off in 2013 from parent company Liberty Media, and last December was purchased by Lionsgate for $4.4 Billion.

“It’s been one of the most rewarding times in my career to work for Chris Albrecht and with the team at Starz. I have immense pride in what we’ve accomplished at a time when our industry is changing at an unprecedented pace and take great satisfaction that we’ve built a valuable, meaningful brand. I am grateful to Chris for the loyalty, support and encouragement he’s always shown me.”

No replacement for Apostolou has been named.