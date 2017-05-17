‘The Witcher’ Saga Coming to Netflix as TV Series

Witcher Saga
Courtesy of Atari

Netflix is bringing popular fantasy series “The Witcher” to life.

On Wednesday, the streaming company said it was developing and producing a new drama series based on the novels from polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Sapkowski’s eight novels and story collections, which spawned a major video game franchise, center on “witchers” — hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to battle deadly monsters.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing The Witcher saga to Netflix members around the world,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix Vice President, international series.

Sean Daniel will exec produce through his banner along with his Sean Daniel Company partner Jason Brown. Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Image will also exec produce.

“The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world,” said Sean Daniel and Jason Brown. “The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”

