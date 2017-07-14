TV Ratings: ‘The Wall’ Scores Biggest Audience Since February

NBC’s “The Wall” rose in the overnight ratings to its best performance since February, according to Nielsen data.

Following a repeat of “America’s Got Talent,” “The Wall” averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers at 9 p.m. That is a 20% increase in the key demo compared to last week and a 31% increase in total viewers. It is its highest key demo rating since Feb. 21 and biggest overall audience since Feb. 7.

Later on NBC, “The Night Shift” (0.7, 4.4 million) hit a season high in total viewers and remained even in the demo.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.6, 6 million) was the top-rated show of the night. “Zoo” (0.6, 3.1 million) ticked up slightly in total viewers.

For ABC, “Boy Band” (0.6, 2.5 million) ticked down in total viewers, while “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.7, 2.7 million) was down in both measures. “The Gong Show” (0.7, 2.9 million) was down slightly in total viewers.

“Beat Shazam” (0.9, 2.9 million) was even with last week on Fox, while “Love Connection” (0.6, 2.3 million) was down in the demo.

The CW debuted a new season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.6 million) which was up in total viewers compared to last season’s debut. The series premiere of “Hooten and the Lady” drew a 0.2 and 950,000 viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for the night in the demo with a 1.1 each, but NBC was first in total viewers with 5.8 million. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.8 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 and finished a close fourth in total viewers with 2.62 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 2.68 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.