When LeBron James takes a shot, he generally doesn’t miss.

That’s the case this time, anyway, for the NBA superstar’s “The Wall” which earned 20 more episodes from NBC, the network announced on Wednesday. James exec produces the show with Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and host Chris Hardwick.

The game show centers around the titular wall — a four-story-tall pegboard. A team of two contestants must answer questions, and watch balls fall down and land in slots designated with different dollar amounts. The potential top prize is over $12 million.

“When we started ‘The Wall’ we wanted to create something that would get families excited and change peoples’ lives. Maverick and I couldn’t be more proud of the show’s early success and we want to keep building on that,” James said.

“The Wall” is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media. It was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. The show debuted on Jan. 3 to 6.9 million viewers and 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen.

“We’re thrilled that viewers have become as captivated by ‘The Wall’ as we are,” said Meredith Ahr, the president of Universal Television Alternative Studio at NBC. “We have been in pursuit of a brand new high-stakes game show for a while and are so happy to have developed it with LeBron James.”