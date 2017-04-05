With one more season of “The Walking Dead” down, it’s a good time to look at who’s the best of the worst.

Over seven seasons, “Walking Dead” fans have learned that the only thing scarier than zombies are the power-crazed living. Recently, Rick and co. has been facing possibly the most famous villain from “The Walking Dead” comics, Negan, who kicked off Season 7 by savagely beating to death two beloved members of the core group… and followed that up with various horrifying offenses throughout the season.

But he’s far from the first evil-doer the group has had to face. Who can forget the Governor, who decapitated the group’s moral compass, Hershel, in front of his daughters? Or Gareth and the Termites of Terminus, who turned to cannibalism in the face of the walker apocalypse?

Shane Walsh, however, Rick’s best friend-turned enemy, was the first truly memorable antagonist in AMC’s horror show, and has remained a fan favorite. And though they didn’t get quite as much screen time, the Wolves and Officer Dawn Lerner certainly left an impression.

Who’s your favorite villain in “The Walking Dead”? Did we forget the one you love to hate the most? Let us know in the comments!