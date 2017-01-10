When “The Walking Dead” returns in February for the second half of Season 7, a lot’s going to change, according to a synopsis released by AMC on Tuesday.

The first half of the season saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group being bested time and time again by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his Saviors, and being forced to live under his rules. The second half of the season will find Rick and the people of Alexandria rising up and preparing for war.

Fans of the comic-book series can expect an adaptation, in some form, of the “All Out War” storyline that ran from issue 115-126. Rick won’t be able to take down the Saviors with just the fighters from Alexandria, so he’ll turn to the Hilltop and Kingdom for help. Unfortunately, convincing Gregory (Xander Berkeley) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) to join the fight may prove more difficult than he thought.

AMC has released a few images from the second half of the season as well. The first shows Rick and his group in the Barrington House at the Hilltop, presumably trying to figure out a way to talk Gregory into joining the war effort. The second is of Rick out on the streets, and the third shows Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Tara (Alanna Masterson) either hunting or being hunted.

“The Walking Dead” returns Feb. 12 on AMC