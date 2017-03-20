Read no further if you haven’t seen Sunday’s “The Walking Dead,” “The Other Side.” Spoilers ahead!

Since Sonequa Martin-Green nabbed a lead role in CBS All Access’ upcoming “Star Trek” series, “Walking Dead” fans have been nervous about the fate of Sasha, Martin-Green’s character. That anxiety must now be at fever pitch, with Sasha sidelining Rosita (Christian Serratos) on a mission to kill Negan and dashing into the Saviors’ compound on her own.

But that wasn’t all that happened in the 14th episode of Season 7 of “The Walking Dead.” Showrunner Scott Gimple called up Variety to discuss Sasha and Rosita’s futures and that touching Maggie-Daryl moment.

When do we find out if Sasha’s alive or dead?

So, we saw Sasha go in there and heard a lot of gunfire. There was maybe even a shout you might have heard. So things either went really well, or they went poorly. Whatever will be known in any direction of these stories, there are only two episodes left. You will find out any questions that you had there will be answered. Actually put a big asterisk next to that, it could say, “Some questions may not answered.”

We’re very used to the rhythms of TV, as an audience, and so many people might be expecting big season-ending confrontation with Negan. However, there have been hints that there might not be?

Things are coming to a head. Story strands are connecting. It’s getting more dire. But that’s all I’ll say.

Is this the beginning of Rosita being less ornery all the time?

Yes. When I talked to Christian at the beginning of the season, or even earlier than that, I wanted this character to react to the events that occurred with a certain anger. I love that Rosita is one of the toughest characters on the show. She’s not one of the biggest, she’s sort of petite, but I think she carries herself like Shaq. She’s incredibly formidable and tough and powerful. She does not suffer fools or situations gladly. Now, this has been a function of some really traumatic stuff, she’s been dangerously angry.

But what happens here in this episode, she’s seeing where this anger has led her. I don’t think she’s culpable at all for Sasha going in there by herself, but the conversation she had with Sasha was really important to her, and this journey was important to her and it will have a lasting effect.

We’d broken the episode much earlier on and it was about how they’re both on similar journeys. That said, Sasha was, by the end of his time in the story, closer to Abraham, and had finally achieved something with him that had eluded her. And to that end, the story moved more toward Sasha. And we knew that. But we also, I’d been looking forward to seeing Rosita and Sasha together for several months.

These particular characters, with what they’ve been through not directly with each other, their connection with Abraham and awkwardness around it and yet needing each other and very much being on the same page now.

Why was this episode the right moment for that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) scene, where she absolves him of his guilt? And did you at any point think, “Maybe Maggie’s a little mad at him”?

For that first question, well, it’s somewhat a matter of getting to the end of the season, things coming to a close in a lot of ways. And that was something that had been hanging there between these characters, which was this distance based on Daryl’s shame. What Maggie does for him is one of the most beautiful things, to tell him that it’s okay, to release him from this guilt. It’s so important, and, I hope, so beautiful.

The thing I liked about it is, if you go back all the way to Season 2, the Maggie from that era who had not gone through the things she went through probably wouldn’t have had the same reaction. She wouldn’t necessarily have been as charitable. But she’s changed and grown up. And on top of that she really is becoming a leader. It’s an incredibly mature moment.

Inasmuch as that she offered Daryl this very beautiful thing of forgiveness — I don’t think she ever thought of it as something to blame him, for so forgiveness is a little weird — it’s also just showing, as a character, who she is now and who she’s become. That was exciting, seeing this character who had been a little harder on people or angrier sometimes winding up in a place of peace. Not zen peace — it’s all in service of her wanting to win this battle and set the world right, she wants some people wiped from the face of the earth. So that’s not zen. But she’s being a leader about it. And she’s cool about it. It’s not a showy kind of strength. It’s getting the job done. Lauren Cohan, she’s formidable.

And we’ve also confirmed now that Eugene is terrible.

That’s your opinion — he might just be pragmatic. It’s pretty consistent for the guy who lied to people to get him across the country to get him to safety. He had changed, and now he’s changed back. The most important thing for Eugene, and it’s difficult to argue this point, is being alive — is safety. And he’s found safety in the Sanctuary.