SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, episode 13 of “The Walking Dead,” titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.”

Just when it seemed like Rick and the rest of Alexandria were backed into a corner they couldn’t escape, it was Sasha who saved the day — zombie Sasha, that is.

After flashbacks of the late Abraham ran through her head, reminding her who they are, Sasha made the ultimate sacrifice. As she was transferred to Alexandria, held hostage by Negan in a coffin, Sasha killed herself, just in time to jump out as a zombie.

It caught Negan, who clearly had the upper hand, off guard, giving Alexandria a chance to escape the clutches of Jadis and the rest of the dumpster-dwellers. Carl was the first to jump on the chance, turning their guns on their supposed allies and launching a massive fight. Though zombie Sasha jumped on Negan, he managed to get out of the way… at the expense of one of his men.

The fight is far from over, however. Rosita was shot, as was Rick, who was also pushed off the top of Alexandria’s border.

As the gunfire continued, Rick’s main group was captured by Negan, and again, it look inescapably dire. Negan taunted Rick, and ultimately promised to kill Carl and take Rick’s hands. Meanwhile, a woman’s scream was heard, right where Michonne was. Just as Lucille reared up, however, someone else, again, saved the day — except this time, it was Shiva, Ezekiel’s tiger.

Members of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, led by Ezekiel and Maggie, rushed in, guns blazing, allowing Rick, Carl, and the others to get up. They rushed to Michonne’s post, where they found one of Jadis’ followers, dead on the ground. Running upstairs, they found Michonne — badly battered, but alive.

Of course, Negan’s not happy. Back at the Sanctuary, he questioned Eugene about how Sasha could’ve died in the coffin. Of course, we know it’s because of the fatal pills Eugene cooked up. But Negan has bigger things to worry about. In front of his galvanized followers, he declares war on Alexandria.

It’s a different vibe back at Alexandria. There, they not only recognize Sasha’s sacrifice, but Maggie, her late father’s pocket watch in hand, remembers Glenn, who died in this season’s premiere, in a touching tribute.

