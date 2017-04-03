SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, episode 13 of “The Walking Dead,” titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.”
Just when it seemed like Rick and the rest of Alexandria were backed into a corner they couldn’t escape, it was Sasha who saved the day — zombie Sasha, that is.
After flashbacks of the late Abraham ran through her head, reminding her who they are, Sasha made the ultimate sacrifice. As she was transferred to Alexandria, held hostage by Negan in a coffin, Sasha killed herself, just in time to jump out as a zombie.
It caught Negan, who clearly had the upper hand, off guard, giving Alexandria a chance to escape the clutches of Jadis and the rest of the dumpster-dwellers. Carl was the first to jump on the chance, turning their guns on their supposed allies and launching a massive fight. Though zombie Sasha jumped on Negan, he managed to get out of the way… at the expense of one of his men.
The fight is far from over, however. Rosita was shot, as was Rick, who was also pushed off the top of Alexandria’s border.
As the gunfire continued, Rick’s main group was captured by Negan, and again, it look inescapably dire. Negan taunted Rick, and ultimately promised to kill Carl and take Rick’s hands. Meanwhile, a woman’s scream was heard, right where Michonne was. Just as Lucille reared up, however, someone else, again, saved the day — except this time, it was Shiva, Ezekiel’s tiger.
Members of the Kingdom and the Hilltop, led by Ezekiel and Maggie, rushed in, guns blazing, allowing Rick, Carl, and the others to get up. They rushed to Michonne’s post, where they found one of Jadis’ followers, dead on the ground. Running upstairs, they found Michonne — badly battered, but alive.
Of course, Negan’s not happy. Back at the Sanctuary, he questioned Eugene about how Sasha could’ve died in the coffin. Of course, we know it’s because of the fatal pills Eugene cooked up. But Negan has bigger things to worry about. In front of his galvanized followers, he declares war on Alexandria.
It’s a different vibe back at Alexandria. There, they not only recognize Sasha’s sacrifice, but Maggie, her late father’s pocket watch in hand, remembers Glenn, who died in this season’s premiere, in a touching tribute.
More to come…
its episode 16, not 13. but good article.
Yeah, I think I might be done. Wanted to see more of a rout of the saviors. Too much Dumb Rick. I don’t believe he’s that stupid – wait, I am talking about a tv show, right? Anyway, I don’t believe that CHARACTER is that stupid.
Was anybody else unhappy with this episode? Yes, those of us who know Ms. Green is moving on to another show, her death was expected. I thought Rick was awful. This episode raises a lot more questions that it solves, and while Negan is getting ready for war, what is everyone else doing?
#TeamNegan
#TeamLucille
Sasha and Abe reunited. So bittersweet. Want to see Jadis and Eugene both pay for their betrayal and I’m on the fence about Dwight…he didn’t seem to keep his word.
Again , the show made Rick and the group look like idiots, falling for EVERY trap for two years in a row. Rick lost his last two fights (Ronda Rousey style). Let’s get back to the group going on the road. This year sucked and the ratings proved it.
extended final was mostly extended commercials. now 6 month wait again im done
&I Yet she was still the prettiest zombie I’ve ever,ever seen!!!
#TeamSasha
#UltimateSacrifice
They way Rick acted in the final was deplorable. Carl was even tougher. we don’t know how many of the garbage people were killed, but now they are a threat and they will work with Negan. I don’t know how many guns Rick and his friends have, but is it enough, never mind the ammo?