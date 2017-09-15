Lawyers for Frank Darabont, AMC Square Off in Court Over ‘Walking Dead’ Lawsuit

Lawyers for Frank Darabont and AMC are squaring off in a New York courtroom today as the sides battle in a hearing over Darabont’s lawsuit claiming that AMC has short-changed him on his profit-participation stake in the hit series “The Walking Dead.”

Attorneys for AMC and Darabont and his representatives at CAA bickered before Justice Eileen Bransten of New York State Supreme Court on matters related to the length of the director’s tenure on the series, the formula used to calculate the license fee that AMC paid to its sibling studio for the show and director’s behavior behind the scenes.

Justice Bransten pushed back against attorneys on both sides, urging the lawyers to cut to the quick. When one attorney began speaking about allegations that Darabont sent out profanity-laden emails, she dismissed them. “That’s the artiste” talking, she said.

Bransten also pushed back in an AMC argument calling into question which legal entity was behind the calculation of the license fee, the network or a separate production studio unit, and whether one paid the other.

“How can you tell me, how can you tell the court that a transaction did not occur?” the judge asked. “If you did not have that, you would not have ‘The Walking Dead’ being shown on TV channels.”

AMC attorneys portrayed a matter that had already been arbitrated, more or less, through the original agreements each party had signed, noting that Darabont had already been paid $6.5 million and CAA more than $6.3 million in profit participation stakes.

But attorneys for CAA and Darabont claimed AMC’s formula for determining the so-called imputed license fee was far below fair market value for a show that is a monster hit. The licensing fee was “unconscionably low,” said Jerry Bernstein, a plaintiffs attorney. “This imputed license fee has to be fair.”

Friday’s hearing is on a motion for summary judgement in the case. It is expected to continue later this afternoon.