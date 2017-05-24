‘The Voice’ Sings Praises for Season 12 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen the “The Voice” Season 12 finale, which aired May 23 on NBC.

“The Voice” finally reached the end of Season 12 on Tuesday night, crowning Chris Blue as the winner for Team Alicia. He beat out fellow finalists Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, and Jesse Larsons for the title of the NBC competition. Duski and Moulden from Team Blake placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

This is the first win for coach Alicia Keys, making her the second female to win after Christina Aguilera won with Alisan Porter in Season 9. Keys placed third in her coaching debut during Season 11 with Wé McDonald.

Season 12 of “The Voice” saw the return of coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Keys, however, Stefani was the only mentor to not have a representative in the finale. Stefani and Keys will be replaced by returning coach Miley Cyrus and Season 3 advisor Jennifer Hudson on the panel this fall.

“The Voice” will return for Season 13 this September on NBC.