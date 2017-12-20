TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Finale Rises From Spring Closer

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 13121B -- Pictured: (l-r) Chloe Kohanski, Addison Agen, Carson Daly -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent in total viewers compared to the Season 12 finale (1.9, 9.3 million), which aired in May. However, this season’s finale was down in both measures compared to last fall’s finale. The latter finale drew a 2.5 and 12.1 million viewers, meaning the finale on Tuesday night was down by 16 percent in the demo and approximately 11 percent in total viewers.

Prior to the finale, a special recap of the season drew a 1.4 and 7.9 million viewers.

ABC aired “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” which drew a 1.0 and 4.3 million viewers. The special “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” drew a 0.9 and 3.4 million. The special “The Year: 2017” drew a 0.8 and 3.8 million.

CBS aired the special “A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban,” which drew a 0.6 and 5.1 million viewers, followed by repeats.

Fox aired mostly repeats followed by the special “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” which drew a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW aired only the special “Big Game,” which drew a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.

NBC easily won the night with a 1.8 and 9.8 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 3.8 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.5 but CBS was second in total viewers with 4.7 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with just under 2 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.

More TV

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Season 13 Finale Rises From Spring Closer

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

  • MNF-NFL-mobile

    ESPN, NBC Nab NFL Mobile-Streaming Games After Verizon Loses Exclusive Rights

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

  • Vikings S4 Finale

    ‘Vikings’ Creator Launches Production Company, Pacts with MGM for ‘Ronin’

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

  • Sonia Saraiya's Favorite TV Things of

    Sonia Saraiya's Favorite TV Things of 2017

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

  • Matthew Rhys Makes British Comedy Pilot

    Matthew Rhys Makes British Comedy Pilot ‘Down the Caravan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

  • Catt SadlerRedspace, LA Auto Show, Pasadena,

    Catt Sadler Explains Why She Left 'E! News': 'There Was A Massive Disparity in Pay'

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

  • "Major Crimes" episode 609 "Conspiracy Theory

    Mary McDonnell Talks Major Events, the Final Season and All Things 'Major Crimes'

    “The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad