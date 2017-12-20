TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Finale Rises From Spring Closer

“The Voice” Season 13 finale was up in the ratings compared to the Season 12 finale this past spring, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “The Voice” averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. That is an improvement of five percent in the demo and 16 percent in total viewers compared to the Season 12 finale (1.9, 9.3 million), which aired in May. However, this season’s finale was down in both measures compared to last fall’s finale. The latter finale drew a 2.5 and 12.1 million viewers, meaning the finale on Tuesday night was down by 16 percent in the demo and approximately 11 percent in total viewers.

Prior to the finale, a special recap of the season drew a 1.4 and 7.9 million viewers.

ABC aired “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” which drew a 1.0 and 4.3 million viewers. The special “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” drew a 0.9 and 3.4 million. The special “The Year: 2017” drew a 0.8 and 3.8 million.

CBS aired the special “A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban,” which drew a 0.6 and 5.1 million viewers, followed by repeats.

Fox aired mostly repeats followed by the special “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” which drew a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW aired only the special “Big Game,” which drew a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.

NBC easily won the night with a 1.8 and 9.8 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 3.8 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.5 but CBS was second in total viewers with 4.7 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with just under 2 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.