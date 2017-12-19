TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Top Quiet Monday

NBC easily carried Monday night thanks to “The Voice” and a special preview of the game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” according to Nielsen data.

At 8 p.m., “The Voice” drew a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. At 10, “Game of Games” drew a 1.7 and 7.4 million viewers, making it the number two show of the night in both measures. The new show was also NBC’s top-rated program in the timeslot, excluding sports, the “SNL Election Special” in November of last year.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.1. 6.2 million) was even, while “Man with a Plan” (0.9, 5.5 million) and “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 5 million) dipped in the demo. “Scorpion” (0.8, 5.3 million) was down slightly in both measures.

ABC aired back-to-back episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (1.0, 4.8 million; 1.0, 4.5 million). The special “The Year in Memoriam 2017” drew a 0.9 and 5.2 million viewers.

The CW aired the specials “Popstar’s Best of 2017,” which drew a 0.2 and 0.63 million viewers, and “The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors 2017, which drew a 0.1 and 0.44 million.

Fox aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.9 and 9.7 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 4.8 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.8 but second in total viewers with 5.3 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.1 and 0.53 million viewers.