‘The View’ Promotes Brian Teta to Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian Teta has been promoted to an executive producer on “The View,” Variety has learned.

Teta will share the role with the show’s other executive producer, Candi Carter, in overseeing the ABC daytime talk show started by Barbara Walters in 1997 with opinionated women debating about the headlines of the day. They will both continue to report to Hilary Estey McLoughlin, a senior executive producer at ABC News.

Teta, who spent 11 years on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” has been the co-executive producer of “The View” since 2015. “The View” has seen a spike in ratings this year, averaging 2.8 million viewers — its best numbers in three years. The show has focused more on political stories under Donald Trump’s presidency.

In a memo circulated to the staff on Friday morning, ABC News president James Goldston wrote: “Brian has created some of ‘The View’s’ most talked about breakout moments, from an epic Flashback Friday with the original co-hosts to the memorable ‘The Trumps: A Love Story,’ and he was the creative force behind five outstanding shows from Animal Kingdom this spring.”

Goldston added: “Brian will continue to lead our segment producing team and to manage the studio floor, working in tandem with Candi as she guides the show from the control room and sets the tone for the broadcast. They’ve been hard at work developing big plans for Season 21 so that we continue to give our viewers something to talk about each day.”

Season 21 of “The View” starts on Tuesday, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts that include Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, Sunny Hostin, and Jedediah Bila.