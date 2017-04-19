National Geographic has greenlit a new series called “The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series will be produced by Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment, which also produced the NatGeo series “The Story of God With Morgan Freeman.” In this expansion of the franchise, Freeman will once again take viewers on a global journey to meet with people from all cultures whose lives are shaped in surprising ways by different fundamental forces, this time exploring themes that unite us all. Each of the six hour-long episodes will explore a single fundamental force or topic, including love, belief, power, war and peace, rebellion and freedom. The series will premiere in Fall 2017.

“I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to take viewers on a new global journey to understand how human culture has taken on so many remarkable forms,” said Freeman, who co-founded Revelations Entertainment with Lori McCreary. “We’re exploring how primal forces, such as love, has shaped human culture around the world and where it will take us in the future.”

Freeman, McCreary and James Younger will executive produce for Revelations Entertainment. For National Geographic, the executive producer is Betsy Forhan, while Kevin Tao Mohs is vice president of production and development for the network and Tim Pastore is president of original programming and production.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Revelations Entertainment once again on a refreshing new take on our successful series franchise,” said Pastore. “It is no surprise that our global audience has warmly embraced Morgan as part of the National Geographic family. The beauty of this franchise is that Morgan represents all of us on his personal quest to understand these topics.”

The news of Freeman’s new project with the network comes less than a week before the premiere of “Genius,” a 10-part scripted series about the life of Albert Einstein. Geoffrey Rush stars as the famed physicist in the bio-drama based on the biography by Walter Isaacson, “Einstein: His Life and Universe.”