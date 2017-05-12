‘The Son’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

AMC has renewed “The Son” for Season 2, Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Philipp Meyer book of the same name. It spans three generations and 150 years of the McCullough family, tracing the transformation of Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), the charismatic family patriarch, from good-natured innocent to calculating killer. He loses everything on the wild frontier, setting him on the path to building a ranching-and-oil dynasty of unsurpassed wealth and privilege.

In addition to Brosnan, the series stars Henry Garrett, Sydney Lucas, Carlos Bardem, Jacob Lofland, and Zahn McClarnon. Produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment, “The Son” is written and executive produced by Meyer, Lee Shipman, Brian McGreevy and showrunner Kevin Murphy. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni also serve as executive producers.

“‘The Son’ proudly continues our Westerns tradition at AMC, including ‘Broken Trail,’ ‘Hell on Wheels’ and decades of films from The Duke, Clint and so many more,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “We are so pleased to add to that list another season of our original, multi-generational drama from Philipp Meyer, Kevin Murphy and a remarkable cast led by the incomparable Pierce Brosnan. It’s our longstanding mission to super-serve Westerns fans on weekends and we look forward to continuing this epic next year. Welcome home, Son.”

Midway through its first season, the series is averaging a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers per episode in live-plus-same day ratings. However, the show is averaging 2.3 million viewers each week in delayed viewing, and is the number one original program on cable on Saturday nights.