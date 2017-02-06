“The Simpsons'” future-predicting abilities have done it again. After foreseeing the Trump presidency in a 2000 episode, a 2012 episode predicted this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance — Lady Gaga’s.

Not only did the episode predict Gaga to be the performer, but her suspension by cables over the Super Bowl stage was also in the episode’s forecast.

Entitled “Lisa Goes Gaga,” the episode features Gaga coming to Springfield to perform a show, flying through the air dangling from wires, just as the singer did during her grandiose halftime performance on Sunday. Even Gaga’s glistening jumpsuit custom made by Atelier Versace paralleled the outfit worn in the episode — the only thing missing was the fire-blasting brassiere. A constellation of lights also dressed the sky, resembling the drone-filled sky that blanketed the stage during Gaga’s performance of Woodie Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.” Several Lady Gaga fan accounts on Twitter quickly noted the uncanny similarities.

The Simpsons predicted the Super Bowl omg

I AM SHOOK !!! #SuperBowl #JOANNE pic.twitter.com/3DJTVjptEj — Lady Gaga (@LabOfMonsters) February 5, 2017

“The Simpsons predicted the Super Bowl omg I AM SHOOK !!!,” her Lab of Monsters fan account tweeted.

FACT : THE SIMPSONS DESIGNED LADY GAGA'S SUPERBOWL BEFORE SHE KNEW SHE WAS PERFORMING ! #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime

BUY #JOANNE pic.twitter.com/LI3qbUElBq — Lady Gaga 🏈 Police (@GagaArtpolice) February 2, 2017

“FACT: THE SIMPSONS DESIGNED LADY GAGA’S SUPERBOWL BEFORE SHE KNEW SHE WAS PERFORMING !” @GagaArtpolice tweeted out.

Wonder what the FOX comedy will predict next?