‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney’s Acquisition of Fox Almost 20 Years Ago

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Simpsons Disney Fox
CREDIT: Twitter/Darren Rovell

The Simpsons” has predicted yet another big media happening. This time: Disney’s massive purchase of 21th Century Fox assets.

In an episode of the popular cartoon titled “When You Dish Upon A Star,” which first aired on Nov. 8, 1998, a sign is shown on a building that reads “20th Century Fox, A Division of Walt Disney Co,” as noted on Twitter by ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

The Simpsons” has also mentioned Disney in a Season 27 couch gag, featuring the cartoon family in versions of Disney classics like “Cinderella” and “The Jungle Book.”

It’s not the first time “The Simpsons” has had an eerie look into the future: perhaps most famously, in a 2000 episode, the series predicted that Donald Trump would become president, long before he ever hit the campaign trail.

On Thursday, after a long round of negotiations, Disney announced that it would acquire 20th Century Fox and other entertainment and sports assets from Rupert Murdoch’s empire. The $52.4 billion dollar purchase also includes National Geographic, FX, regional sports networks, Star India, and stakes in Hulu and Sky. Among the rights Disney will acquire are the rights to the popular superhero franchises X-Men and Fantastic Four, which many fans hope will lead to the integration of the franchises into the Avengers universe.

