‘The Simpsons’ Producers Say Fired Composer Alf Clausen Will Have ‘Ongoing Role’ in Show

Producers of “The Simpsons” are vowing that composer Alf Clausen will still play a role in the long-running Fox animated series despite the news delivered this week that he had been fired after 27 years.

“We tremendously value Alf Clausen’s contributions to ‘The Simpsons’ and he will continue to have an ongoing role in the show. We remain committed to the finest in music for ‘The Simpsons,’ absolutely including orchestral,” read a statement attributed to “Simpsons” producers. “This is the part where we would make a joke but neither Alf’s work nor the music of the Simpsons is treated as anything but seriously by us.”

More to come