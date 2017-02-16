“The Royals” will reign on E! for a fourth season, as the network has renewed the scripted drama for another installment, Variety has learned.

The renewal comes ahead of the Season 3 finale, which airs this Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

Starring Elizabeth Hurley, “The Royals” is an hourlong series that follows a fictional modern day royal family as they find love, conspire against one another, and are forced to face long-hidden secrets, all in the name of the crown.

In its third season, the show is performing solidly, averaging 1.1 million total viewers with over 600,000 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo in delayed viewing. Digitally, the show is strong with 1.6 million weekly social engagements across platforms.

“The third season of ‘The Royals’ has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can’t get enough of. We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in season four,” said Adam Stotsky, president, E! Entertainment and Esquire Network, of the renewal.

“The Royals” marked the first-ever scripted series for E!, which is known largely for entertainment news, red carpet coverage, and reality programming, such as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Following the success of “The Royals,” the cable network is eyeing more scripted content — next month, E!’s second scripted drama, “The Arrangement,” will premiere, and earlier this week, a TV reboot of the film “Jawbreaker” was put into early development.

Created by “One Tree Hill’s” Mark Schwahn, who also serves as writer and director, “The Royals” hails from Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with our friends at E! and Universal Cable Productions, and we’re pleased that the dedicated fans – the ‘Loyals’ – are getting another season of their favorite show,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman, Kevin Beggs. “‘The Royals’ is the kind of original and provocative series that has become a Lionsgate trademark, and we look forward to an all-new season of saucy palace intrigue and badly behaved sovereigns.”

“Mark Schwahn has created a sensational and opulent world filled with high stakes, scandalous drama and fairytale love stories. We’re excited to continue working with the talented cast and crew along with Lionsgate and E! to deliver more of ‘The Royals’ to loyal fans,” added Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Schwahn commented: “The writers, cast and crew love making this show, and I’m thrilled to once again play the role of court jester and humbly entertain our dedicated fan base with many more scandalous, sexy, heartfelt and addictive tales from the House of Henstridge.”

Along with Hurley, who plays the queen, “The Royals” cast is rounded out by William Moseley, Alexandra Park, Jake Maskall, Tom Austen, Max Brown, and Genevieve Gaunt. Executive producers are Brian Robbins, Joe Davola, and Shauna Phelan.