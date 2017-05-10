‘The Resident’ Picked Up to Series by Fox

Fox has picked up its third new drama for the 2017-18 television season, medical series “The Resident.”

The hour-long drama follows Matt Czurchy as an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, and Shaunette Wilson also star.

“The Resident” hails from scribes Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, with Phillip Noyce directing the pilot. Holden Jones will serve as executive producer, while Schore and Sethi are co-executive producers. Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua are also exec producing. Fuqua Films and 3 Arts Entertainment are producing with 20th Century Fox TV.

“The Resident” order follows series pickups Wednesday for new Fox comedies “Ghosted” and “LA to Vegas.” On Tuesday, Fox ordered Marvel’s “The Gifted,” the network’s first pilot picked up to series at the network for 2017-18. Fox also has Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi drama “Orville,” which was ordered straight to series, set for next season.