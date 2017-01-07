The first season of Hulu’s drama “The Path” focused on a family’s life and struggles within an emerging religious movement known as Meyerism, and as the second season opens, the themes are even more relevant, say the show’s cast and creator.

“I’m excited that the show is coming out in this new American time,” said creator and executive producer Jessica Goldberg.

Goldberg took the stage at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif. along with cast members Aaron Paul, Hugh Dancy, and Michelle Monaghan, to preview the second season, which bows January 25 — and addressed how the show has changed after the November presidential election.

“I was watching the episodes after the election,” said Goldberg. “It feels like its relevance has not deteriorated. It feels different now, what you write, what you say. You have to think a little deeper about what stories you’re telling. I felt relieved looking back at the show. It felt very relevant.”

She added, “A lot of these [religious] movements did start during the social revolution of the ’60s and ’70s, and it feels like something like that might be starting in America again. I think our show deals with a lot of those questions.”

Dancy pointed to a storyline from the first season where his character, Cal, advocates for protecting refugees in opposition to the rest of the community. Added Monaghan, “The idea of how powerful and impactful organized religion and faith movements can be because people are drawn to each other and like-minded ideas — that’s something we’re going to explore.”

Asked what he’s learned about religion through the course of making the series, Dancy said, “With any belief system there’s opportunity for real belief, and there’s opportunity for real corruption and abuse.”

Added Monaghan, “What Jessica does so beautifully is make this characters so relatable is address what they’re struggling with personally, and what they’re struggling with their faith.”

Watch the trailer for season two below: