TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘The Path’ Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released the Season 3 trailer for “The Path“. In the new season, Eddie Lane (Aaron Paul) is forced to face the question of whether he can grow the Meyerism movement without becoming a cult leader while Cal (Hugh Dancy) is haunted by dark demons from the past and Sarah (Michelle Monaghan) questions her faith and in looking outside the movement for answers, she may discover one of Meyerism’s deepest secrets. The first two episodes of the 13-episode season will launch on Jan. 17. Watch the trailer below: has released the Season 3 trailer for “In the new season, Eddie Lane () is forced to face the question of whether he can grow the Meyerism movement without becoming a cult leader while Cal () is haunted by dark demons from the past and Sarah () questions her faith and in looking outside the movement for answers, she may discover one of Meyerism’s deepest secrets. The first two episodes of the 13-episode season will launch onWatch the trailer below:

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Grace and Frankie” Season 4. The series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. The new season, which will feature Lisa Kudrow, will debut on Netflix on Jan. 19. Watch the trailer below. has released the first trailer forSeason 4. The series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. The new season, which will feature Lisa Kudrow, will debut on Netflix onWatch the trailer below.

DATES “Trophy,” the critically-acclaimed film exploring big-game hunting and wildlife conservation, will premiere as a CNN on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Award-winning photojournalist, cinematographer, and filmmaker Shaul Schwarz and co-director Christina Clusiau take viewers on an international visual safari, visiting the countries that are home to the African wildlife most-prized by big-game hunters: lion, buffalo, rhino, leopard, and elephant. The film explores most of the challenges of balancing conservation, sport, human population growth, and the commerce associated with big-game hunting. The film will be available beginning Jan. 15, on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps and will encore Saturday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 1:30 a.m. Eastern. ON DEMAND

FX has announced that the first seven seasons of the animated spy comedy “Archer” will be available on the new commercial-free service FX+ starting Dec. 20, with the most recent season “Archer: Dreamland” to be added in February. “Archer” was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. Produced by FX Productions, it features the voices of Reed along with H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates. EXECUTIVE NEWS