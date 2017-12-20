TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘The Path’ Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

FIRST LOOKS
DATES
“Trophy,” the critically-acclaimed film exploring big-game hunting and wildlife conservation, will premiere as a CNN on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Award-winning photojournalist, cinematographer, and filmmaker Shaul Schwarz and co-director Christina Clusiau take viewers on an international visual safari, visiting the countries that are home to the African wildlife most-prized by big-game hunters: lion, buffalo, rhino, leopard, and elephant. The film explores most of the challenges of balancing conservation, sport, human population growth, and the commerce associated with big-game hunting. The film will be available beginning Jan. 15, on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps and will encore Saturday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 1:30 a.m. Eastern.
ON DEMAND
FX has announced that the first seven seasons of the animated spy comedy “Archer” will be available on the new commercial-free service FX+ starting Dec. 20, with the most recent season “Archer: Dreamland” to be added in February. “Archer” was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. Produced by FX Productions, it features the voices of Reed along with H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates.
EXECUTIVE NEWS
CMT has promoted Ashlee McDonald to the role of Executive Producer/Content, Programming Partnerships and Operations where she will oversee CMT Radio and Programming Partnerships. McDonald will manage operations and business development for the network’s nationally-syndicated radio business, spearhead the strategic vision of CMT’s radio business, oversee day-to-day operations, and lead the development and implementation of new business opportunities and partnerships across CMT’s radio business. McDonald will be based in Nashville and reports to Suzanne Norman, SVP of Programming and Business Operations for CMT. McDonald recently served as Senior Director of Brand Management at Warner Music Nashville and also spent nearly six years on the national programming team at iHeartRadio as the lead producer of artist partnership initiatives.