Fox has ordered a pilot for “The Passage,” Variety has learned.

The one-hour drama hails from writer Elizabeth Heldens and executive producer Ridley Scott.

“The Passage” begins as a character-driven government conspiracy thriller and morphs into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires. The series spans over a century and focuses on a young girl named Amy who must save the human race.

Heldens will serve as executive producer, along with Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan and Matt Reeves. Based on the book of the same name, the novel’s author Justin Cronin will serve as co-producer. Twentieth Century Fox Television is the studio, producing with Scott Free and 6th & Idaho.

“The Passage” marks the fifth pilot to be picked up at Fox for the 2017-2018 television season. The network has three comedies — “Ghosted,” starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott; Linda From HR;” and Liz Meriwether’s “Thin Ice” — and one other drama, an X-Men pilot from Matt Nix and Bryan Singer, who will direct.

