Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Star in Fox Vampire Pilot ‘The Passage’

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has nabbed the lead role in Fox’s post-apocalyptic pilot “The Passage,” which hails from executive producers Ridley Scott and Matt Reeves, Variety has learned.

The project was rolled over from the typical pilot season with plans to go into production this summer, and is still in contention for the 2017-2018 television season. The pilot will shoot this month in Atlanta.

Along with Gosselaar, Fox has cast Saniyya Sidney, Genesis Rodriguez, Brianne Howey, BJ Britt and Jennifer Ferrin in leading roles.

“The Passage” is based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, and is described as an epic, character-driven thriller that morphs into a post-apocalyptic odyssey, which spans over a century and is told across two timelines. The story focuses on a 10-year-old girl named Amy Bellafonte (Sidney) who must save the human race. Gosselaar will play an FBI agent, who balks at kidnapping Amy, who has been targeted for an unholy government experiment and goes on the run with her with a veritable army of feds on his heels.

The hourlong drama hails writer Liz Heldens, who will executive produce with Scott, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, David W. Zucker and Marcos Siega who will direct the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television is the studio. Scott is producing through his Scott Free banner and Reeves through his 6th & Idaho shingle.

For Gosselaar, the pilot keeps him in the Fox family, after his well-reviewed series “Pitch” failed to garner a huge audience and was cancelled after one season.

Gosselaar is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Sidney is repped by Abrams and LA Management; Rodriguez is repped by UTA, DePaz Management and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein; Howey is repped by UTA and Untitled; Britt is repped by Joseph Le Talent and Primary Wave; Ferrin is repped by Gersh and Untitled.