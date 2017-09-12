TV Ratings: ‘The Orville’ Premieres Solid for Fox, ‘Sunday Night Football’ Returns Up

Seth MacFarlane’s new Fox sci-fi series “The Orville” enjoyed a strong debut in the ratings on Sunday night, according to Nielsen data.

As it currently stands, “The Orville” averaged a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million total viewers, airing at 8 p.m. That means it is currently the second-biggest broadcast drama premiere in the key demo since NBC’s “This Is Us” last September (2.8), excluding Super Bowl lead-ins. In addition, the show was the most social scripted program on broadcast Sunday based on total Twitter interactions.

The ratings for Sunday night were delayed due to Hurricane Irma forcing the evacuation of Nielsen’s headquarters near Tampa. “The Orville” aired immediately after Fox’s Sunday afternoon NFL football game and “The OT” and was preempted in some markets due to local Irma coverage, meaning that Sunday’s ratings could be subject to greater than normal adjustment when the final numbers are calculated.

Elsewhere on broadcast, NBC aired the first “ ” game of the season, with the New York Giants matchup against the Dallas Cowboys averaging an 8.0 and 21.6 million viewers during primetime. That is up from the first Sunday night game last year, which drew a 7.5 and 20.7 million viewers.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.9, 6.5 million) was up in both measures from the previous week.

On ABC, “The 2018 Miss America Competition” (1.2, 5.6 million) was down in total viewers compared to last year (1.3, 6.2 million).

NBC won the night with a 6.5 and 17.7 million viewers. Fox was second with a 2.8 and 8.2 million. ABC was third with a 1.1 and 5.49 million. CBS was fourth with a 1.0 and 5.45 million.